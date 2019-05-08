Grilled Corn on the Cob with Calamansi Mayo

Chef Sheldon Simeon’s recipe for a Hawaiian twist on Mexican elote features grilled corn slathered in a creamy, cheesy calamansi mayonnaise, which gets its acidic twang from a sour citrus fruit native to the South Pacific (you can substitute Key Limes in a pinch). Japanese chile flakes (ichimi togarashi) add heat; aonori (dried seaweed) flakes add umami oomph and island style. It’s an easy and addictive side dish for a luau-inspired cookout: Try serving it with Simeon’s Huli Huli Chicken Wings.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Place cheese in bowl of a food processor; pulse 5 times. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, cilantro, calamansi juice, togarashi, and garlic to food processor; pulse until mixture just comes together but still has some texture, about 10 times. Transfer to a large bowl.
Place corn on oiled grates; grill, covered, until lightly charred on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer corn to bowl with cheese mixture; turn to coat. Transfer to a serving platter; sprinkle with aonori, and serve with calamansi halves.