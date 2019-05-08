Grilled Corn on the Cob with Calamansi Mayo
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sheldon Simeon
June 2019

Chef Sheldon Simeon’s recipe for a Hawaiian twist on Mexican elote features grilled corn slathered in a creamy, cheesy calamansi mayonnaise, which gets its acidic twang from a sour citrus fruit native to the South Pacific (you can substitute Key Limes in a pinch). Japanese chile flakes (ichimi togarashi) add heat; aonori (dried seaweed) flakes add umami oomph and island style. It’s an easy and addictive side dish for a luau-inspired cookout: Try serving it with Simeon’s Huli Huli Chicken Wings.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces processed cheese (such as Eden) or processed queso blanco cheese (such as Velveeta), cubed (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems, chopped (about 1/4 ounce)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh calamansi or Key lime juice (from about 4 Key limes)
  • 1 teaspoon ichimi togarashi
  • 1 garlic clove, minced (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 8 ears fresh corn, shucked
  • Aonori (dried seaweed) flakes
  • 4 calamansis, halved

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Place cheese in bowl of a food processor; pulse 5 times. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, cilantro, calamansi juice, togarashi, and garlic to food processor; pulse until mixture just comes together but still has some texture, about 10 times. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2    

Place corn on oiled grates; grill, covered, until lightly charred on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer corn to bowl with cheese mixture; turn to coat. Transfer to a serving platter; sprinkle with aonori, and serve with calamansi halves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up