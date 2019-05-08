Grilled Corn on the Cob with Calamansi Mayo

Chef Sheldon Simeon’s recipe for a Hawaiian twist on Mexican elote features grilled corn slathered in a creamy, cheesy calamansi mayonnaise, which gets its acidic twang from a sour citrus fruit native to the South Pacific (you can substitute Key Limes in a pinch). Japanese chile flakes (ichimi togarashi) add heat; aonori (dried seaweed) flakes add umami oomph and island style. It’s an easy and addictive side dish for a luau-inspired cookout: Try serving it with Simeon’s Huli Huli Chicken Wings.