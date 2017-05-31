Grilled Cobia Salad with Corn and Watermelon 
John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kevin Willmann
July 2017

Chef Kevin Willmann of Farmhaus in St. Louis likes to grill cobia, a sweet, flaky whitefish, for this bright, refreshing salad. If you can’t get wild cobia, mahimahi or even farm-raised cobia are also a sustainable choice. Willmann also suggests chilling the grilled fish before assembling the salad for easier and cleaner flakes . Slideshow: More Whitefish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • One 3/4-pound skinless cobia fillet (about 1 inch thick) 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 1 small poblano chile  
  • 2 ears of corn, in the husk, soaked in water for 1 hour 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • 1/2 pound seedless watermelon—rind removed, flesh cut into 3/4-inch pieces (2 cups)  
  • 1/4 cup small cilantro sprigs 
  • Plantain chips, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill and set it up for direct and indirect grilling.  Oil the grate. Brush the fish with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the fish over moderately high direct heat, turning once, until cooked through and lightly charred,  10 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool. Refrigerate for  30 minutes. Keep the grill on. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, grill the poblano over moderately high direct heat and the corn over indirect heat, turning, until both vegetables are tender and the chile is charred, 8 minutes for the poblano and 12 to 15 minutes for the corn. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Peel, stem and seed the poblano, then chop finely. Shuck the corn; cut the kernels from the cob. Let cool. 

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, whisk the  2 tablespoons of olive oil with the lime juice. Flake the fish  with a fork and add to the bowl with the poblano, corn, watermelon and cilantro. Gently toss the salad and season with  salt and pepper. Let stand for  10 minutes, then garnish  with plantain chips and serve. 

