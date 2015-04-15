Grilled Chile Chicken with Saffron Potatoes
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Preeti Mistry
May 2015

These Indian-spiced chicken thighs get intense flavor from a marinade of pureed garlic, ginger and chiles mixed with toasted cumin and mustard seeds. The puree should be thick, “almost like a pesto,” says chef Preeti Mistry. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds  
  • 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 2 chiles de árbol
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed  
  • One 1-inch piece peeled fresh ginger, chopped
  • One 2-inch piece peeled fresh turmeric, chopped, or 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 2 serrano chiles, stemmed and chopped
  • 1/2 cup canola oil, plus more for oiling
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped cilantro
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 whole chicken legs (2 pounds)
  • 1 pound large fingerling potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • Pinch of saffron threads
  • Chopped mint and cilantro, and plain yogurt seasoned with salt, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a skillet, toast the coriander, cumin, fenugreek, mustard seeds and chiles de árbol over  low heat, stirring, until very fragrant, about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly, then grind in a spice grinder.

Step 2    

In a blender, mince the garlic, ginger, turmeric and serranos with 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the cilantro and the remaining  1/4 cup of oil and puree to a coarse paste. Stir in the spice mixture and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Step 3    

In a bowl, massage the marinade all over and under the chicken skin. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with oil. Grill the chicken over medium-low heat, turning, until golden and cooked through, about 40 minutes.

Step 5    

In a saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and add the butter and saffron. Simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and season with salt.

Step 6    

Arrange the chicken on the potatoes on a platter and garnish with mint and cilantro. Serve with the seasoned yogurt.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this grilled chicken dish with a fragrant, full-bodied white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up