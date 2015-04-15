Grilled Chile Chicken with Saffron Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a skillet, toast the coriander, cumin, fenugreek, mustard seeds and chiles de árbol over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant, about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly, then grind in a spice grinder.

Step 2 In a blender, mince the garlic, ginger, turmeric and serranos with 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the cilantro and the remaining 1/4 cup of oil and puree to a coarse paste. Stir in the spice mixture and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Step 3 In a bowl, massage the marinade all over and under the chicken skin. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 4 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with oil. Grill the chicken over medium-low heat, turning, until golden and cooked through, about 40 minutes.

Step 5 In a saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and add the butter and saffron. Simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and season with salt.