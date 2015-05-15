Grilled Chicken Wings with 9-Spice Dry Rub

For extra-juicy chicken, chef Timothy Hollingsworth brines his wings for three hours before tossing them in his go-to spice rub. Slideshow: More Chicken Wing Recipes
In a large saucepan, combine the salt, sugar, garlic, peppercorns and bay leaf with 2 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar and salt dissolve, about 3 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.
In a large bowl, pour the brine over the chicken wings. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.
In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the oil and lime.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Drain the wings and pat dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, toss the wings with 1/3 cup of the dry rub. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until nicely charred and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve hot with lime wedges.
