Grilled Chicken Wings with 9-Spice Dry Rub

How to Make It

Step 1 Brine the wings In a large saucepan, combine the salt, sugar, garlic, peppercorns and bay leaf with 2 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar and salt dissolve, about 3 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 2 In a large bowl, pour the brine over the chicken wings. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile make the rub In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the oil and lime.