Grilled Chicken Thigh Tacos with Pico de Gallo
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 small tacos
Phoebe Lapine
October 2013

This pico de gallo is delicious even in the winter because it’s made with cherry tomatoes, which are good year-round. Slideshow: Great Grilled Chicken

Ingredients

  • 3 cups mixed cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 medium jalapeño, halved, seeded and minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Sea salt
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • Eight 6-inch corn tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the jalapeño, shallot, cilantro and lime juice; season with salt. Let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush the grates with oil. Season the chicken with salt and grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred on the outside and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice.

Step 3    

Grill the tortillas in a single layer, turning once, until soft and pliable, about 30 seconds. Transfer the chicken to the tortillas and serve with the pico de gallo.

