Grilled Chicken Thigh and Cucumber Salad
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Symon
June 2015

“I’m a thigh guy,” says chef Michael Symon, co-host of The Chew. “It has the deepest flavor of all chicken cuts.” Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 skin-on, boneless chicken thighs (2 pounds), pounded 1/2 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 small Fresno or red jalapeño chile, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped mint, plus whole leaves for garnish
  • 3 tablespoons chopped roasted unsalted almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Rub the chicken thighs with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the chicken skin side down on the grill and top with a sheet of foil and a weighted heavy baking sheet. Grill the chicken over moderate heat until the skin is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Turn the chicken skin side up, top with the foil and weighted baking sheet and grill for 3 minutes longer. Remove the baking sheet. Turn the chicken skin side down once more and grill until the skin is crispy and the chicken is cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer the chicken to plates.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the vinegar with the shallot and garlic and gradually whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup  of olive oil until well blended. Add the cucumber, onion, chile and chopped mint and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat.

Step 3    

Slice the chicken; toss with the cucumber salad. Garnish with the nuts and mint leaves.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this grilled chicken dish with a juicy, ripe apple-scented Spanish white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up