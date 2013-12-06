Grilled-Chicken Tagine
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi
June 2010

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • Chopped cilantro, goat yogurt and pitas, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Shred the chicken breasts. In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the zucchini and the remaining harissa, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chicken and chile-tomato salad. Add the stock, season with salt and pepper and simmer just until heated through, about 3 minutes. Transfer the tagine to bowls, garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with goat yogurt and pitas.

