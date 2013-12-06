Grilled Chicken Tacos with Black Bean and Corn Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 large tacos
Phoebe Lapine
July 2009

The salad on these tacos is delicious enough to serve on its own as a light lunch. Slideshow: Terrific Tacos

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 4 ears)
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 small serrano chile, stemmed and thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Sea salt
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, toss the corn with the cherry tomatoes, beans, serrano chile, the 2 tablespoons of cilantro and the lime juice; season with salt.

Step 2    

Light a grill and brush the grates with oil. Season the chicken with sea salt and grill over high heat until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice.

Step 3    

Grill the tortillas in a single layer until soft and pliable, about 30 seconds. Spoon the salad into the tortillas and top with the chicken. Garnish with cilantro and serve right away.

