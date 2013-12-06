Grilled Chicken Tacos with Black Bean and Corn Salad

The salad on these tacos is delicious enough to serve on its own as a light lunch. Slideshow: Terrific Tacos
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, toss the corn with the cherry tomatoes, beans, serrano chile, the 2 tablespoons of cilantro and the lime juice; season with salt.
Light a grill and brush the grates with oil. Season the chicken with sea salt and grill over high heat until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice.
Grill the tortillas in a single layer until soft and pliable, about 30 seconds. Spoon the salad into the tortillas and top with the chicken. Garnish with cilantro and serve right away.
