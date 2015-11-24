Grilled Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses

Go heavy on the fresh black pepper. The char from the grill and the sticky tang of the pomegranate molasses can withstand a lot of black-pepper heat. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken breasts liberally with salt and pepper. Grill the breasts over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the pomegranate molasses and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Serve the chicken with the molasses on the side.
Make Ahead
Notes
Pomegranate molasses can be found at Middle Eastern markets, natural food stores and gourmet markets.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5