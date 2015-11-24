Grilled Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
May 2014

Go heavy on the fresh black pepper. The char from the grill and the sticky tang of the pomegranate molasses can withstand a lot of black-pepper heat. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 bone-in chicken breasts, with skin (large, about 2 pounds)
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3 teaspoons pomegranate molasses (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken breasts liberally with salt and pepper. Grill the breasts over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the pomegranate molasses and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Serve the chicken with the molasses on the side.

Make Ahead

The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

Notes

Pomegranate molasses can be found at Middle Eastern markets, natural food stores and gourmet markets.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up