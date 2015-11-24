Grilled Chicken with Oregano
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
January 2014

Fresh oregano has a compelling funkiness to it. Combined with shallot in a lemony vinaigrette, the oregano is superb with grilled chicken breasts. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large bone-in chicken breasts, with skin (about 2 pounds)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 large shallot, very finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons fresh oregano leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken breasts liberally with salt and pepper. Grill the breasts over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, add the lemon juice, shallot and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let the juice stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the olive oil, then add the oregano. Season to taste. Serve the chicken with the oregano-shallot vinaigrette sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

