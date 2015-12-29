Grilled Chicken with Miso-Basil Marinade

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, puree the basil, garlic, ginger, shallot, jalapeño, lime zest and juice and wine until smooth. Add the miso and honey and puree until very smooth. With the machine on, add the olive oil.

Step 2 In a large glass dish, generously season the chicken with salt and coat with the marinade. Let stand for at least 15 minutes or up to 8 hours.