Grilled Chicken with Miso-Basil Marinade
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tim Byres

Chef Tim Byres of Smoke in Dallas marinates chicken breasts in a zippy blend of miso, basil, jalapeño and lime juice. (It’s also great on pork.) The chicken is wonderful grilled; alternatively, it can be roasted at 450 degrees for about 40 minutes. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups basil leaves
  • 5 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 1 shallot, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 jalapeño, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons white wine
  • 1/4 cup shiro (white) miso
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breast halves
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the basil, garlic, ginger, shallot, jalapeño, lime zest and juice and wine until smooth. Add the miso and honey and puree until very smooth. With the machine on, add the olive oil.

Step 2    

In a large glass dish, generously season the chicken with salt and coat with the marinade. Let stand for at least 15 minutes or up  to 8 hours.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Wipe the marinade off the chicken, season with salt and grill skin side down over moderately high heat until the chicken releases easily from the grill, about 8 minutes. Turn and grill until the chicken is white throughout, 10 to 12 minutes longer, then serve.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up