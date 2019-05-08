Grilled Chicken with Chimichurri

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the chicken Combine 8 cups water, oranges, lemons, chiles, parsley, thyme, bay leaves, rosemary, garlic, salt, and peppercorns in a large stockpot. Bring to a boil over high. Cook, whisking occasionally, until salt dissolves and herbs are aromatic, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool completely, about 1 hour. Place chicken halves in mixture in stockpot. (Chicken should be fully submerged in liquid.) Cover and refrigerate 24 hours.

Step 2 Make the chimichurri Process all chimichurri ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container until ready to use, up to 8 hours.

Step 4 Make the spice blend Stir together all spice blend ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.

Step 5 Open bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light 2 charcoal chimney starters filled with hardwood lump charcoal. When coals are hot, pour them evenly onto the 2 outer sides of grill, leaving center of grill unlit. Top each side of coals with an oak wood chunk. Adjust vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 300°F to 350°F. Coat top grate with oil; place on grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium-low [300°F to 350°F] on outer burners, leaving middle burner[s] unlit.) Remove chicken from brine; discard brine, and pat chicken dry.

Step 6 Place chicken, skin side up, on oiled grates over center portion of grill without coals (or unlit center portion of gas grill). Grill, uncovered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of breasts registers 110°F, about 15 minutes, rotating chicken every 2 to 3 minutes to avoid burning. Flip chicken on grates; grill until skin is slightly caramelized and browned, about 3 minutes. Cover and grill until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of breasts registers 150°F, about 25 minutes, flipping and rotating chicken every 5 minutes.