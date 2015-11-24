Grilled Chicken with Chile

© Scott Hocker
Change the nature of this grilled chicken recipe by varying the kinds of chile powder used. Ancho chile is chocolate-y and mild; chipotle is smoky; Mexican is spicy and bright. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken thighs liberally with the chile powder, salt and pepper. Grill the seasoned thighs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve.
Make Ahead
The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Bring to room temperature before grilling.
Notes
Ground chile powder is made solely from ground chiles. Find it at Mexican markets, natural food stores and gourmet markets.
