Grilled Chicken with Chile
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
May 2014

Change the nature of this grilled chicken recipe by varying the kinds of chile powder used. Ancho chile is chocolate-y and mild; chipotle is smoky; Mexican is spicy and bright. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large bone-in chicken thighs, with skin (about 2 pounds)
  • 2 teaspoons pure chile powder (see Note)
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken thighs liberally with the chile powder, salt and pepper. Grill the seasoned thighs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve.

Make Ahead

The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

Notes

Ground chile powder is made solely from ground chiles. Find it at Mexican markets, natural food stores and gourmet markets.

