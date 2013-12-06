Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos with Creamy Cabbage Slaw

In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the vinegar, honey and 1 teaspoon of sea salt. Add the cabbage and scallions and toss.

Step 2

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush the grates with olive oil. Season the chicken with sea salt and grill over high heat until the chicken is lightly charred on the outside and white throughout, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice.