Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos with Creamy Cabbage Slaw

Buy pre-shredded cabbage to make these tacos super fast. Slideshow: Best Taco Spots in the U.S.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the vinegar, honey and 1 teaspoon of sea salt. Add the cabbage and scallions and toss.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush the grates with olive oil. Season the chicken with sea salt and grill over high heat until the chicken is lightly charred on the outside and white throughout, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice.
Grill the tortillas in a single layer, turning once, until soft and pliable, about 30 seconds. Divide the slaw between the tortillas and top with the chicken.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5