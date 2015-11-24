Grilled Chicken Adobo

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small saucepan, add the soy sauce, vinegar and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the sauce has reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2

Season the chicken thighs liberally with salt. Brush the thighs with the adobo glaze. Grill the thighs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with any remaining adobo glaze on the side.