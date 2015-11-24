Grilled Chicken Adobo
30 MIN
45 MIN
Serves : 4
Traditionally, Filipino chicken adobo is braised for a long time in the heady soy sauce and vinegar. This version reduces the sauce to an intense glaze that is brushed on chicken thighs before grilling.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped (or pressed through a garlic press)
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 bone-in chicken thighs, with skin (large, about 2 pounds)
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small saucepan, add the soy sauce, vinegar and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the sauce has reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2    

Season the chicken thighs liberally with salt. Brush the thighs with the adobo glaze. Grill the thighs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with any remaining adobo glaze on the side.

Make Ahead

The adobo glaze and seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator for up to two days. Bring both to room temperature before grilling.

