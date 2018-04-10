Grilled Carrots with Lemon and Harissa
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Food & Wine
May 2018

At Maydan restaurant in Washington, D.C., these carrots are cooked directly in the coals of their massive hearth. Grilling over charcoal until charred gives a similar result. A blend of roasted and dried peppers and chiles give the harissa sauce fruity, smoky depth. Use the leftovers to season roasted chicken or vegetable soup. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 2 1/2 pounds carrots, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt (preferably Maldon), plus more for sprinkling
  • 1/2 cup Harissa Paste (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine canola oil and grapeseed oil in a small bowl; stir together until blended. Combine oils, carrots, and 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly. Transfer carrots to a baking sheet, and roast at 375°F until crisp-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove carrots from oven, and cool 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F) or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Grill carrots, uncovered, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides and just tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer carrots to a serving plate. Drizzle the carrots with Harissa Paste and lemon juice. Sprinkle with chives and sea salt.

Notes

Get the Harissa Paste Recipe here

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up