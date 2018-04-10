Grilled Carrots with Lemon and Harissa

At Maydan restaurant in Washington, D.C., these carrots are cooked directly in the coals of their massive hearth. Grilling over charcoal until charred gives a similar result. A blend of roasted and dried peppers and chiles give the harissa sauce fruity, smoky depth. Use the leftovers to season roasted chicken or vegetable soup. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine canola oil and grapeseed oil in a small bowl; stir together until blended. Combine oils, carrots, and 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly. Transfer carrots to a baking sheet, and roast at 375°F until crisp-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove carrots from oven, and cool 10 minutes.
Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F) or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Grill carrots, uncovered, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides and just tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
Transfer carrots to a serving plate. Drizzle the carrots with Harissa Paste and lemon juice. Sprinkle with chives and sea salt.
Notes
Get the Harissa Paste Recipe here
