Grilled Cantaloupe with Prosciutto and Mozzarella

Grilling cantaloupe wedges intensifies their sweetness and adds smoky flavor. They're delicious with the salty prosciutto and creamy mozzarella, which melts slightly when you drape it over the melon as it comes off the grill. Slideshow: Grilled Appetizers
Light a grill and brush with oil. Brush the melon wedges with oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill the melon over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer the wedges to a platter and top with the prosciutto and mozzarella. Garnish with parsley, a large pinch of pepper and a drizzle of oil and serve.
