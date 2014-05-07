Grilled Cantaloupe with Prosciutto and Mozzarella
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton
June 2014

Grilling cantaloupe wedges intensifies their sweetness and adds smoky flavor. They're delicious with the salty prosciutto and creamy mozzarella, which melts slightly when you drape it over the melon as it comes off the grill. Slideshow: Grilled Appetizers

Ingredients

  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling
  • One 2-pound cantaloupe, halved, seeded, cut into 1-inch wedges and peeled
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto
  • 3/4 pound fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
  • Finely chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Light a grill and brush with oil. Brush the melon wedges with oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill the melon over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer the wedges to a platter and top with the prosciutto and mozzarella. Garnish with parsley, a large pinch of pepper and a drizzle of oil and serve.

