Grilled Calamari with Parsley

When he was a teenager, Marcella Giamundo's brother Nello was always fishing for squid with his friends. Instead of using fishing rods or nets, they tied anchovies onto nylon string and wrapped the free end around a finger. Marcella rarely joined the fishing expeditions, but she loved to grill the squid with lots of garlic and herbs.
How to Make It
Light a gas or charcoal grill. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the olive oil with the parsley, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the squid with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Double-skewer the squid bodies and grill until cooked through and charred in spots, about 3 minutes. Baste the cooked squid with half of the parsley mixture, then grill the squid for 1 minute longer. Mound the squid on a platter, drizzle with the remaining parsley mixture and serve immediately.
Notes
Look for small squid—they're super-tender and cook very quickly. The bodies should be about 3 inches long.
Suggested Pairing
