Grilled Calamari with Parsley
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Marcella Giamundo
April 2004

When he was a teenager, Marcella Giamundo's brother Nello was always fishing for squid with his friends. Instead of using fishing rods or nets, they tied anchovies onto nylon string and wrapped the free end around a finger. Marcella rarely joined the fishing expeditions, but she loved to grill the squid with lots of garlic and herbs.    More Amazing Seafood Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 pounds cleaned small squid (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a gas or charcoal grill. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the olive oil with the parsley, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the squid with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Double-skewer the squid bodies and grill until cooked through and charred in spots, about 3 minutes. Baste the cooked squid with half of the parsley mixture, then grill the squid for 1 minute longer. Mound the squid on a platter, drizzle with the remaining parsley mixture and serve immediately.

Notes

Look for small squid—they're super-tender and cook very quickly. The bodies should be about 3 inches long.

Suggested Pairing

These rich seafood dishes require a wine with enough acidity and flavor to match their intensity. Look for a bright, dry rosé from Sicily.

