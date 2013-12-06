Grilled Calamari with Parsley

Light a gas or charcoal grill. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the olive oil with the parsley, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a large bowl, toss the squid with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Double-skewer the squid bodies and grill until cooked through and charred in spots, about 3 minutes. Baste the cooked squid with half of the parsley mixture, then grill the squid for 1 minute longer. Mound the squid on a platter, drizzle with the remaining parsley mixture and serve immediately.