Grilled Caesar Cabbage Wedges

Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise, then cook in a pot of boiling salted water until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the cabbage and let cool to warm.

Step 2

While the cabbage is cooking, mash the garlic to a paste with a large pinch of salt, then add the anchovy to the garlic and continue to mash and mince to incorporate the anchovy. Transfer the garlic-anchovy paste to a bowl. Whisk the egg yolk and lemon juice into the garlic-anchovy paste, then slowly whisk the oil into the dressing until it is emulsified. Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.