Grilled Caesar Cabbage Wedges
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Ingredients

  • 1 small (1 pound) head of cabbage
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1 anchovy filet
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise, then cook in a pot of boiling salted water until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the cabbage and let cool to warm.

Step 2    

While the cabbage is cooking, mash the garlic to a paste with a large pinch of salt, then add the anchovy to the garlic and continue to mash and mince to incorporate the anchovy. Transfer the garlic-anchovy paste to a bowl. Whisk the egg yolk and lemon juice into the garlic-anchovy paste, then slowly whisk the oil into the dressing until it is emulsified. Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Preheat the grill.

Step 4    

Cut the cabbage into wedges, then brush with some of the dressing. Grill the cabbage until it has grill marks, then transfer to a serving plate and drizzle with additional dressing. Serve.

