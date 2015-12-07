Grilled Cabbage with Two Sauces
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Chris Kajioka
January 2016

Chef Chris Kajioka, whose restaurant Senia is opening soon in Honolulu, is obsessed with local ingredients. He sources a conical variety of cabbage called conehead and grills it in wedges. It’s served with a creamy dill sauce as well as a richly flavored mix of soy sauce, ginger and the Japanese seaweed kombu.

Ingredients

SEAWEED ANCHOÏADE

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons shio kombu
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

DILL SAUCE

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons packed dill
  • 2 tablespoons packed parsley
  • 2 tablespoons packed tarragon
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

Cabbage

  • One 2 1/2-pound head of Savoy cabbage, cut through the core into 8 wedges
  • 1/2 Savoy cabbage

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the seaweed anchoïade

In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together. Let stand at room temperature for about 20 minutes.

Step 2    Make the dill sauce

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the salt and pepper and puree until smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    Cook the cabbage

In a large saucepan, steam the cabbage over boiling water, covered, until just tender, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the cabbage wedges with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about  8 minutes. Transfer the cabbage wedges to a platter and serve with the seaweed anchoïade and dill sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with an herb- and citrus-scented Sauvignon Blanc.

