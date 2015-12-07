Grilled Cabbage with Two Sauces

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the seaweed anchoïade In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together. Let stand at room temperature for about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Make the dill sauce In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the salt and pepper and puree until smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Cook the cabbage In a large saucepan, steam the cabbage over boiling water, covered, until just tender, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.