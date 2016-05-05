Grilled Cabbage Cemitas

How to Make It

Step 1 Arrange the green and red cabbage wedges in 2 separate large skillets. Divide the olive oil, garlic and cumin between the skillets. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/3 cup of water to each skillet and bring to a boil. Flip the cabbage wedges, cover and cook over moderately high heat until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam, covered, for 10 minutes. Transfer the cabbage wedges to a plate, keeping them intact.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the cabbage wedges over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate.

Step 3 Brush the cut sides of the buns with olive oil and grill over high heat until lightly golden, about 1 minute. Transfer to a work surface