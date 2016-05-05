Grilled Cabbage Cemitas
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tyler Kord
June 2016

Tyler Kord of No. 7 Subs in New York City makes this delicious vegetarian version of the classic Mexican sandwich featuring crisp-tender charred cabbage, creamy avocado, shredded mozzarella and a generous helping of hot sauce. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1/2 medium green cabbage (1 pound), cut through the core into 1 1/2-inch wedges
  • 1/2 medium red cabbage (1 pound), cut through the core into 1 1/2-inch wedges
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 cemita buns, kaiser rolls or hoagie rolls, split
  • 1 Hass avocado, halved and pitted
  • 1 cup shredded fresh mozzarella (4 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves
  • Hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Arrange the green and red cabbage wedges in 2 separate large skillets. Divide the olive oil, garlic and cumin between the skillets. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/3 cup of water to each skillet and bring to a boil. Flip the cabbage wedges, cover and cook over moderately high heat until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam, covered, for 10 minutes. Transfer the cabbage wedges to a plate, keeping them intact.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the cabbage wedges over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate.

Step 3    

Brush the cut sides of the buns with olive oil and grill over high heat until lightly golden, about 1 minute. Transfer to a work surface

Step 4    

Scoop the avocado into a small bowl. Add a generous pinch of salt and mash with  a fork. Spread the avocado on the cut sides of the buns. Top with the cabbage wedges, mozzarella and cilantro and serve with hot sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Grüner Veltliner.

