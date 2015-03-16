Grilled Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Ancho-Huckleberry Sauce
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ari Weiswasser
April 2015

This luscious, mole-like sauce from chef Ari Weiswasser has just the right amounts of heat, spice and sweetness to highlight the pure lamb flavor of this simply grilled cut. Slideshow: More Recipes for Leg of Lamb

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded
  • Boiling water
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup minced Spanish onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground oregano
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 tablespoons plain dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 cup crushed tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup chicken stock
  • 1/3 cup huckleberry or currant jam
  • 1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar
  • One 2-pound butterflied leg of lamb
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heatproof bowl, cover the chiles with boiling water and let stand until softened, 20 minutes. Drain the chiles, reserving 1/2 cup of the soaking liquid. In a blender, puree the chiles with the reserved soaking liquid until smooth. Strain the puree through a fine sieve.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and a pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 4 minutes.  Add the cumin, cinnamon, cloves, allspice and oregano and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the chile puree, sesame seeds, breadcrumbs, chocolate and sugar and bring to a boil. Stir in the tomatoes, chicken stock, jam and vinegar and bring just to a simmer. Season the sauce with salt and keep warm.

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the lamb with canola oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderate and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 135° for medium-rare or 140° for medium, about 20 minutes total. Transfer the lamb to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Carve across the grain and serve with the warm ancho-huckleberry sauce.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this grilled lamb with a richly fruity Sonoma Cabernet.

