Grilled Broccoli Rabe with Salsa Rossa

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the salsa rossa In a saucepan, boil 1 cup of water. Remove from the heat. Add the tomatoes and crushed red pepper. Let stand until the tomatoes are softened, 15 minutes.

Step 2 Transfer the tomatoes and their liquid to a blender. Add the roasted pepper, pickled peppers, brine and vinegar and puree until very smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the oregano and sugar. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3 Make the broccoli rabe Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the broccoli rabe for 2 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath. Drain and pat dry.