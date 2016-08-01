Grilled Broccoli Rabe with Salsa Rossa

New York City chef Andrew Carmellini blanches and then grills broccoli rabe so it's tender and slightly charred. He serves it with a killer sun-dried tomato and roasted red pepper sauce that gets an appealing kick from pickled hot peppers. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, boil 1 cup of water. Remove from the heat. Add the tomatoes and crushed red pepper. Let stand until the tomatoes are softened, 15 minutes.
Transfer the tomatoes and their liquid to a blender. Add the roasted pepper, pickled peppers, brine and vinegar and puree until very smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the oregano and sugar. Season with salt and black pepper.
Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the broccoli rabe for 2 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath. Drain and pat dry.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a bowl, toss the broccoli rabe with the oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 4 minutes. Serve with the salsa rossa and pecorino.
