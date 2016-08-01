Grilled Broccoli Rabe with Salsa Rossa
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Andrew Carmellini
September 2016

New York City chef Andrew Carmellini blanches and then grills broccoli rabe so it's tender and slightly charred. He serves it with a killer sun-dried tomato and roasted red pepper sauce that gets an appealing kick from pickled hot peppers. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

SALSA ROSSA

  • 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (not oil-packed)
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1 roasted red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pickled hot peppers, plus 1/4 cup brine from the jar
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

BROCCOLI RABE

  • 1 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Shaved Pecorino Sardo, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the salsa rossa

In a saucepan, boil 1 cup of water. Remove from the heat. Add the tomatoes and crushed red pepper. Let stand until the tomatoes are softened, 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the tomatoes and their liquid to a blender. Add the roasted pepper, pickled peppers, brine and vinegar and puree until very smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the oregano and sugar. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3    Make the broccoli rabe

Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the broccoli rabe for 2 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath. Drain and pat dry.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a bowl, toss the broccoli rabe with the oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 4 minutes. Serve with the salsa rossa and pecorino.

