Grilled Branzino with Skordalia and Ladolemono

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the skordalia In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Season with salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well. Press the potatoes through a ricer into the saucepan. Stir in the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice and garlic and season with salt. Keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, prepare the fish In a small bowl, whisk the lemon zest and lemon juice with the Dijon, oregano and marjoram. Gradually whisk in the 1/2 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season the ladolemono with salt and pepper.