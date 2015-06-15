Grilled Branzino with Skordalia and Ladolemono
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Zoi Antonitsas
July 2015

Chef Zoi Antonitsas tops flaky grilled fish with a superlemony Greek ladolemono sauce and serves it with the tangy, garlicky potato puree called skordalia. Slideshow: More Grilled Fish Recipes

Ingredients

SKORDALIA

  • 2 1/2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
  • Salt
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated garlic

FISH

  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon chopped marjoram
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Four 1- to 1 1/4-pound whole branzino, cleaned

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the skordalia

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Season with salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well. Press the potatoes through a ricer into the saucepan. Stir in the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice and garlic and season with salt. Keep warm.

Step 2    Meanwhile, prepare the fish

In a small bowl, whisk the lemon zest and lemon juice with the Dijon, oregano and marjoram. Gradually whisk in the 1/2 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season the ladolemono with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until the fish are white throughout, about 15 minutes total. Transfer the fish to plates. Serve with the ladolemono and skordalia.

Make Ahead

The skordalia and ladolemono can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this grilled branzino with a lemony, medium-bodied Greek white.

