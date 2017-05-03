Grilled Baby Potato Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and spread on a baking sheet to cool, then cut in half.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the red onion with the Champagne vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes.