Grilled Baby Potato Salad 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
June 2017

This modern take on potato salad forgoes mayo for a base of vinegar and olive oil. Justin Chapple also grills the potatoes to add a great smoky flavor before tossing them with quickly pickled red onions. But the best part is the playful salt-and-vinegar potato chip topping, which adds an addictive crunch. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds baby potatoes 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 small red onion, sliced 
  • 1/2 cup Champagne vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley, chopped 
  • 2 cups kettle-cooked salt-and-vinegar chips, coarsely crushed 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and spread on a baking sheet  to cool, then cut in half.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the red onion with the Champagne vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes. 

Step 3    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the potatoes cut side  down over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about  5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the onions. Add the 1/4 cup of olive oil and mix well. Let cool completely. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Top with the chips; serve.  

