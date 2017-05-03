Grilled Baby Potato Salad 

This modern take on potato salad forgoes mayo for a base of vinegar and olive oil. Justin Chapple also grills the potatoes to add a great smoky flavor before tossing them with quickly pickled red onions. But the best part is the playful salt-and-vinegar potato chip topping, which adds an addictive crunch. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and spread on a baking sheet to cool, then cut in half.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the red onion with the Champagne vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the potatoes cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the onions. Add the 1/4 cup of olive oil and mix well. Let cool completely. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Top with the chips; serve.
Author Name: IsaChernobil
Review Body: This salad looks fresh!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-19