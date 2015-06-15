Grilled Asparagus with Taramasalata
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 cups
Zoi Antonitsas
July 2015

Taramasalata is a Greek dip or spread made with salted fish roe, olive oil and bread (or sometimes potatoes). Chef Zoi Antonitsas’s creamy version is a perfect accompaniment for grilled asparagus. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cubed crustless country white bread (1 inch)
  • Boiling water
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup plus 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup (about 1 ounce) grated tarama (salted mullet roe)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon pepper, plus more for seasoning
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds medium asparagus, trimmed
  • 1 cup mixed small herb leaves, such as parsley, chervil and chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heatproof medium bowl, cover the bread with boiling water. Top with a small plate to keep the bread submerged and let stand for 1 hour. Drain and squeeze out the excess water.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the bread, lemon zest, 1/4 cup of the lemon juice, the shallot, garlic, tarama and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; puree until smooth. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in 3/4 cup of the oil and puree until well blended. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 1 day.

Step 3    

Light a grill to medium high. On a baking sheet, toss the asparagus with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning, until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, combine the herbs and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon each of lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss  to coat.

Step 5    

Serve the taramasalata with the grilled asparagus. Garnish with the herb salad and serve.

Make Ahead

The taramosalata can be refrigerated for 3 days.

