Grilled Asparagus with Taramasalata

How to Make It

Step 1 In a heatproof medium bowl, cover the bread with boiling water. Top with a small plate to keep the bread submerged and let stand for 1 hour. Drain and squeeze out the excess water.

Step 2 In a food processor, combine the bread, lemon zest, 1/4 cup of the lemon juice, the shallot, garlic, tarama and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; puree until smooth. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in 3/4 cup of the oil and puree until well blended. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 1 day.

Step 3 Light a grill to medium high. On a baking sheet, toss the asparagus with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning, until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter.

Step 4 In a small bowl, combine the herbs and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon each of lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.