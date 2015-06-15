Grilled Asparagus with Taramasalata

Taramasalata is a Greek dip or spread made with salted fish roe, olive oil and bread (or sometimes potatoes). Chef Zoi Antonitsas’s creamy version is a perfect accompaniment for grilled asparagus. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
In a heatproof medium bowl, cover the bread with boiling water. Top with a small plate to keep the bread submerged and let stand for 1 hour. Drain and squeeze out the excess water.
In a food processor, combine the bread, lemon zest, 1/4 cup of the lemon juice, the shallot, garlic, tarama and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; puree until smooth. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in 3/4 cup of the oil and puree until well blended. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 1 day.
Light a grill to medium high. On a baking sheet, toss the asparagus with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning, until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter.
In a small bowl, combine the herbs and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon each of lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
Serve the taramasalata with the grilled asparagus. Garnish with the herb salad and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5