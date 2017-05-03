Grilled Asparagus Pizzas with Gremolata 

Light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the asparagus with olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let cool; cut into 2-inch lengths.

Step 3

On a lightly oiled large baking sheet, stretch 1 ball of pizza dough to a 12-inch oval or round and brush with olive oil. Grill the dough over moderate heat until lightly charred on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the crust and scatter half each of the mozzarella and asparagus on top. Close the grill and cook until the cheese is melted and the crust is firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large board. Repeat with the remaining dough, mozzarella and asparagus. Drizzle the pizzas with the gremolata, cut into wedges and serve.