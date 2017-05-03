Grilled Asparagus Pizzas with Gremolata 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Two 12-inch pizzas
Daniele Uditi
June 2017

The heat of the grill can wilt the freshest toppings, so Daniele Uditi spoons something bright—a blend of fresh herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic—over the pizza once it comes off the grate. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley 
  • 2 teaspoons chopped oregano  
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • 1 pound thin asparagus, trimmed  
  • Pizza Dough (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh mozzarella, torn 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the  1/2 cup of olive oil with the parsley, oregano, lemon zest and juice, the garlic and crushed red pepper. Season the gremolata with salt and black pepper. 

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the asparagus with olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let cool; cut into 2-inch lengths.

Step 3    

On a lightly oiled large baking sheet, stretch 1 ball of pizza dough to a 12-inch oval or round and brush with olive oil. Grill  the dough over moderate heat until lightly charred on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the crust and scatter half each of the mozzarella and asparagus on top. Close the grill and cook until the cheese is melted and the crust is firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large board. Repeat with the remaining dough, mozzarella and asparagus. Drizzle the pizzas with the gremolata, cut into wedges and serve.  

Notes

Pizza Dough

