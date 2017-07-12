Grilled and Chilled Beef with Buttermilk-Horseradish Sauce 

Grilled beef tenderloin is delightful eaten hot, but it’s also perfect for refrigerating and serving nice and cold on a hot day. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple likes it best eaten with a cool, creamy horseradish-spiked buttermilk sauce. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the oil, garlic, fennel, thyme, 1 tablespoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Rub the paste over the beef and bring to room temperature, 1 hour.
Light a grill. Grill the roast over moderate heat, turning often, until charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 118°, 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a carving board, tent with foil and let cool for 30 minutes. Wrap the roast tightly in foil and let cool completely, then refrigerate overnight.
In a bowl, whisk the buttermilk, mayonnaise and the 2 tablespoons of horseradish. Season with salt and pepper. Carve the roast into 1/4-inch-thick slices and serve cold with the buttermilk sauce and more freshly grated horseradish.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5