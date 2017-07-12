Grilled and Chilled Beef with Buttermilk-Horseradish Sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk the oil, garlic, fennel, thyme, 1 tablespoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Rub the paste over the beef and bring to room temperature, 1 hour.

Step 2 Light a grill. Grill the roast over moderate heat, turning often, until charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 118°, 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a carving board, tent with foil and let cool for 30 minutes. Wrap the roast tightly in foil and let cool completely, then refrigerate overnight.