Grill-Steamed Mussels 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2017

These tasty steamed mussels get cooked in a foil pack right on the grill, which is ideal for summer when you want to be cooking outdoors. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple adds a smoky and spicy hit of chipotle in adobo sauce to the mussels, but if you like less heat, feel free to cut back or omit that altogether. Slideshow: More Mussels Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped 
  • 4 large garlic cloves, minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pint cherry or  grape tomatoes 
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine 
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves,  plus 3 sprigs 
  • 1 chipotle in adobo sauce, seeded and minced, plus  1 tablespoon sauce from the can 
  • 3 pounds small to medium mussels, scrubbed and debearded 
  • Finely chopped parsley, for garnish 
  • Crusty bread, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, garlic and a generous pinch  of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, wine, thyme leaves, chipotle and sauce and cook, stirring, until just bubbling, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. 

Step 2    

Arrange a 3-foot-long double-layer sheet of heavy-duty foil  on a work surface. Lay a 2-foot-long sheet of parchment paper on top. Pull up the foil on all sides to form a cup. Spoon half the tomato mixture into the packet and pile the mussels on top. Spoon the remaining tomato mixture over the mussels and add the thyme sprigs. Fold the foil up over the mussels, leaving as much space as  possible for them to open, then pinch the edges to seal tightly.  

Step 3    

Carefully slide the foil packet onto the grill, close the lid  and cook over high heat until the mussels open, about 20 minutes; discard any mussels that don’t open. Discard the thyme sprigs. Transfer the mussels and all the juices to a serving bowl and garnish with parsley. Serve with crusty bread.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up