Grill-Steamed Mussels 

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, wine, thyme leaves, chipotle and sauce and cook, stirring, until just bubbling, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2 Arrange a 3-foot-long double-layer sheet of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. Lay a 2-foot-long sheet of parchment paper on top. Pull up the foil on all sides to form a cup. Spoon half the tomato mixture into the packet and pile the mussels on top. Spoon the remaining tomato mixture over the mussels and add the thyme sprigs. Fold the foil up over the mussels, leaving as much space as possible for them to open, then pinch the edges to seal tightly.