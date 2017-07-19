Grill-Steamed Mussels 

These tasty steamed mussels get cooked in a foil pack right on the grill, which is ideal for summer when you want to be cooking outdoors. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple adds a smoky and spicy hit of chipotle in adobo sauce to the mussels, but if you like less heat, feel free to cut back or omit that altogether. Slideshow: More Mussels Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, wine, thyme leaves, chipotle and sauce and cook, stirring, until just bubbling, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Arrange a 3-foot-long double-layer sheet of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. Lay a 2-foot-long sheet of parchment paper on top. Pull up the foil on all sides to form a cup. Spoon half the tomato mixture into the packet and pile the mussels on top. Spoon the remaining tomato mixture over the mussels and add the thyme sprigs. Fold the foil up over the mussels, leaving as much space as possible for them to open, then pinch the edges to seal tightly.
Carefully slide the foil packet onto the grill, close the lid and cook over high heat until the mussels open, about 20 minutes; discard any mussels that don’t open. Discard the thyme sprigs. Transfer the mussels and all the juices to a serving bowl and garnish with parsley. Serve with crusty bread.
