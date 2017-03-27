Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter

Author Name: Allison MacDonald

Review Body: They are a mess to prep - don't expect the butter to slide into the slits easily. And the butter takes much longer than an hour - maybe 2 or more to harden in the fridge. But even if it's not perfectly pretty when you wrap them up - they are always delicious. And definitely save some of the butter mixture to put on top once they come off the grill. A fantastic side for a grilled steak.

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2017-07-23