These supereasy, indulgent potatoes are based on a recipe Brooklyn butcher Tom Mylan found in a South Dakota centennial cookbook. They're layered with pats of chive and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious. Plus: Summer Grilling Guide
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the butter, 3/4 cup of chives, 1/2 cup of sour cream and the salt and pepper; mix until smooth. Transfer the butter to a large sheet of plastic wrap and form into a log. Wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
Light a gas grill. Using a sharp knife, slice each potato crosswise at 1/3-inch intervals, cutting down but not all the way through the potato. Cut the chive butter into thin slices, then carefully tuck the butter in between the potato slices. Wrap each potato tightly in aluminum foil.
Set the potatoes on the grill over low heat, cover and cook, turning occasionally, until tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Unwrap the potatoes, garnish with finely chopped chives and serve with sour cream.
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Great and easy!
Date Published: 2017-06-19
Author Name: IsaChernobil
Review Body: This Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter looks AMAZING!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-19
Author Name: Allison MacDonald
Review Body: They are a mess to prep - don't expect the butter to slide into the slits easily. And the butter takes much longer than an hour - maybe 2 or more to harden in the fridge. But even if it's not perfectly pretty when you wrap them up - they are always delicious. And definitely save some of the butter mixture to put on top once they come off the grill. A fantastic side for a grilled steak.
Date Published: 2017-07-23