Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tom Mylan
June 2014

These supereasy, indulgent potatoes are based on a recipe Brooklyn butcher Tom Mylan found in a South Dakota centennial cookbook. They're layered with pats of chive and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious. Plus: Summer Grilling Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped chives, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 cup sour cream, plus more for serving
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
  • Four 10-ounce baking potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the butter, 3/4 cup of chives, 1/2 cup of sour cream and the salt and pepper; mix until smooth. Transfer the butter to a large sheet of plastic wrap and form into a log. Wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Light a gas grill. Using a sharp knife, slice each potato crosswise at 1/3-inch intervals, cutting down but not all the way through the potato. Cut the chive butter into thin slices, then carefully tuck the butter in between the potato slices. Wrap each potato tightly in aluminum foil.

Step 3    

Set the potatoes on the grill over low heat, cover and cook, turning occasionally, until tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Unwrap the potatoes, garnish with finely chopped chives and serve with sour cream.

Make Ahead

The compound butter can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

