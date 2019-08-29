Grill-Baked Apple Galette

Being a gal who lives on the rustic side of life (mismatched dishware, Mason jar centerpieces, a general disregard for fussiness), fruit galettes have long been my go-to desserts. I love how you can roll the crust into a haphazard circle, top it with a heap of the season’s best fruit (lightly sweetened, casually spiced), flop over the ragged edges, and bake something wildly fragrant, bubbly, and downright gorgeous.
Because I’m somewhat obsessed about making the most of my fire and the lingering heat that a bed of embers provides, lately I’ve been baking galettes on the grill. I love how a chimney of charcoal can carry you through cocktails (see charred citrus margaritas) to dinner to dessert. It’s easier than it sounds, particularly when you think about working your grill as an oven (e.g. grill-roasted chicken). Just as a chicken benefits from the unique “charred” flavor of charcoal, so do fruit and pastry. The first time I grill-baked this tart, I slid the parchment onto a pizza stone. I should have realized that the concentrated heat would blacken the bottom of the crust before the fruit had time to cook—and it did. Now I drape the pastry into a lavishly buttered cast-iron skillet or enamel-coated baking dish, and the results are perfect (with the added bonus of not heating up my kitchen).
When the berry conga line of summer transitions to fall, it’s apples that capture my attention—particularly thin-skinned varieties like Pink Lady that don’t need peeling (their skins have a snappy cider flavor). I’ve loved the combination of black pepper and pastry since I bit into the pepper-flecked flaky apple tart at Poilâine in Paris. The subtle warmth shoots through the buttery crust (and caramel sweetness of the fruit) like a swallow of Cognac on a winter day. Here I use pink peppercorns, which have a more delicate floral flavor. There’s no shame in embracing the color motif (what’s life without whimsy?) so in addition to those Pink Lady apples I also use Himalayan pink salt, but feel free to swap in another sweet-tart fall apple variety and your favorite fancy salt.
How to Make It
Pulse granulated sugar, pink peppercorns, and salt in a food processor until peppercorns are lightly crushed, about 3 times. Add flour, and pulse to combine. Add 1/2 cup butter, and pulse just until flour clumps together when you squeeze it, about 4 times. Add egg yolk and 2 tablespoons half-and-half; process just until dough begins to pull away from sides of bowl and come together, about 10 seconds; adding up to 1 additional tablespoon half-and-half if needed.
Press dough into a disk or rectangle (depending on shape of baking dish); wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 3 days.
Preheat a gas grill to medium. Turn off burners in center, leaving burners lit on either side. Adjust heat as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 375°F to 400°F.
Toss together apples, sugars, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Unwrap dough, and transfer to a lightly floured work surface. Roll into a 1/4-inch-thick rustic circle or oval (depending on your skillet or baking dish). Roll dough onto rolling pin, and drape dough over a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or oval Dutch oven, gently pressing dough into bottom and letting excess dough drape over sides. Arrange apple mixture in an even layer on dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Gently fold edges of dough over filling, using your fingers to overlap dough and create a rustic pleated crust. Dot apples with butter.
In a small bowl, use a fork to lightly beat egg and half-and-half until blended. Brush top of dough with egg wash; sprinkle turbinado sugar evenly over dough. Place galette on center (unlit section) of grill. Grill, covered, adjusting heat as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 375°F to 400°F, until crust is golden brown, apples are tender when pierced with a knife, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream.