Greens Pasta Salad 

Justin Chapple set out to improve pasta salad, which is often bland, thick and laden with mayonnaise. Here, he dresses pasta with a tangy and creamy mix of buttermilk, vinegar and mayo, then mixes in plenty of greens to add a fresh, bright flavor. It’s the best pasta salad ever. Slideshow: More Pasta Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the asparagus and peas until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer the vegetables to the ice bath to cool completely; drain well.
Fill the saucepan with water and return to a boil; season generously with salt. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.
In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, vinegar and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.
Toss half of the dressing with the warm pasta; let cool for 30 minutes. Stir in the asparagus, peas and remaining dressing. Season with salt and pepper, then fold in the arugula and serve.
Review Body: Must do for anyone that loves pasta done in any style.
Date Published: 2017-06-22
Author Name: cmp4
Review Body: A friend made this salad and brought it my BBQ. It was great, light and refreshing and did not have that heavy mayo dressing. I searched the recipe on the FW site and will definitely make it myself!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-28