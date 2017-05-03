Greens Pasta Salad 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
June 2017

Justin Chapple set out to improve pasta salad, which is often bland, thick and laden with mayonnaise. Here, he dresses pasta with a tangy and creamy mix of buttermilk, vinegar and mayo, then mixes in plenty of greens to add a fresh, bright flavor. It’s the best pasta salad ever. Slideshow: More Pasta Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths 
  • 2 cups peas, fresh or frozen 
  • 1 pound campanelle pasta 
  • 1 cup buttermilk 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 3 tablelspoons Champagne vinegar 
  • 1 large garlic clove, grated 
  • 1/2 pound arugula (not baby), thick stems discarded, leaves coarsely chopped 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the asparagus and peas until crisp-tender, about  2 minutes. Drain and transfer the vegetables to the ice bath  to cool completely; drain well.  

Step 2    

Fill the saucepan with water and return to a boil; season generously with salt. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.  

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, vinegar and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 4    

Toss half of the dressing  with the warm pasta; let cool for 30 minutes. Stir in the asparagus, peas and remaining dressing. Season with salt  and pepper, then fold in the arugula and serve.

Make Ahead

The pasta salad can be refrigerated for a few hours. Fold in the arugula before serving.

