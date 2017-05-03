Greens Pasta Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the asparagus and peas until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer the vegetables to the ice bath to cool completely; drain well.

Step 2 Fill the saucepan with water and return to a boil; season generously with salt. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, vinegar and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.