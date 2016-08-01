Greens Frittata with Mixed Herbs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Giampaolo Venica
September 2016

This vibrant vegetarian frittata is easily made by chopping greens and herbs together in a food processor, then cooking them with eggs. It's based on a recipe from Bar Trattoria Al Campanile in Friuli. Slideshow: More Frittata Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces curly spinach, stemmed and leaves coarsely chopped (2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup baby arugula
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives
  • 2 tablespoons mint leaves
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 dozen large eggs, lightly beaten

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a food processor, pulse the spinach, parsley, arugula, chives, and mint until finely chopped. Scrape into a small bowl.

Step 2    

In a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the eggs to the skillet and stir in all but 2 tablespoons of the chopped herbs; season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the eggs start to set on the bottom and side, about 5 minutes. Transfer the frittata to the oven and bake until set, about 10 minutes. Slide onto a serving plate and garnish with the reserved chopped herbs. Drizzle with olive oil and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The herb mixture can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Bright, tangy Sauvignon Blanc or a Friulian white blend.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up