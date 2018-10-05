Greens and Grapes with Pecans and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kristen Kish
November 2018

Try this tangy, sweet dressing laced with pomegranate molasses on any variety of seasonal greens and top with toasted nuts. This version is heavy on fresh herbs, making it the perfect bright side for a heavy holiday meal.

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons pomegranate molasses
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 10 ounces mixed greens (such as mizuna, wild arugula, red romaine, baby spinach, and watercress) 
  • 2 cups red seedless grapes, halved
  • 1 cup lightly packed mixed fresh herbs (such as flat-leaf parsley leaves, chives, and chervil)
  • 1 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together pomegranate molasses, honey, lemon juice, and vinegar in a medium bowl until combined. Gradually add oil, whisking constantly, until emulsified. Season with salt. (Vinaigrette can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days.)

Step 2    

Toss together greens, grapes, herbs, and pecans with desired amount of vinaigrette in a large serving bowl. Season with salt to taste.

