Greens and Grapes with Pecans and Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Try this tangy, sweet dressing laced with pomegranate molasses on any variety of seasonal greens and top with toasted nuts. This version is heavy on fresh herbs, making it the perfect bright side for a heavy holiday meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together pomegranate molasses, honey, lemon juice, and vinegar in a medium bowl until combined. Gradually add oil, whisking constantly, until emulsified. Season with salt. (Vinaigrette can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days.)
Step 2
Toss together greens, grapes, herbs, and pecans with desired amount of vinaigrette in a large serving bowl. Season with salt to taste.
