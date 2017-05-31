Green Zebra Tomatoes with Tomato-Dashi Sorbet 

Step 1

Juice the red tomatoes in an electric juicer (you should have 4 cups of juice). In a medium saucepan, combine the tomato juice with the rice vinegar, sugar and kosher salt and bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the bonito flakes and kombu. Let steep for 20 minutes, then discard the kombu. Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until very smooth, then strain through cheesecloth into a medium bowl. Refrigerate the sorbet base until it is well chilled, about 2 hours.