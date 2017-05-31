Green Zebra Tomatoes with Tomato-Dashi Sorbet 

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Noah Sandoval, of Chicago’s Oriole, highlights summer’s sweetest tomatoes by serving them alongside a savory dashi-and-tomato-water-based sorbet. The dish is cold and refreshing—ideal for a hot summer day. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes
How to Make It
Juice the red tomatoes in an electric juicer (you should have 4 cups of juice). In a medium saucepan, combine the tomato juice with the rice vinegar, sugar and kosher salt and bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the bonito flakes and kombu. Let steep for 20 minutes, then discard the kombu. Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until very smooth, then strain through cheesecloth into a medium bowl. Refrigerate the sorbet base until it is well chilled, about 2 hours.
Transfer the chilled sorbet base to an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions.
Meanwhile, arrange the green tomato wedges in 4 shallow bowls and season with sea salt and pepper. Garnish with cilantro and mint. Add 2 small scoops of the sorbet to each bowl and serve right away.
Make Ahead
Review Body: Actually intrigued to try that tomato dashi (stock) sorbet.
Date Published: 2017-06-10