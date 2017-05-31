Green Zebra Tomatoes with Tomato-Dashi Sorbet 
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Noah Sandoval
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Noah Sandoval, of Chicago’s Oriole, highlights summer’s sweetest tomatoes by serving them alongside a savory dashi-and-tomato-water-based sorbet. The dish is cold and refreshing—ideal for a hot summer day. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds vine-ripe red tomatoes, quartered  
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • One 5-gram bag bonito flakes (1/4 cup plus  2 tablespoons) 
  • Three 4-inch pieces of kombu (1/2 ounces) 
  • 8 small green zebra or heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • Cilantro and mint leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Juice the red tomatoes in an electric juicer (you should have 4 cups of juice). In a medium saucepan, combine the tomato juice with the rice vinegar, sugar and kosher salt and bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the bonito flakes and kombu. Let steep for 20 minutes, then discard the kombu. Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until very smooth, then strain through cheesecloth into a medium bowl. Refrigerate the sorbet base until it is well chilled, about 2 hours.  

Step 2    

Transfer the chilled sorbet base to an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, arrange the green tomato wedges in 4 shallow bowls and season with sea salt and pepper. Garnish with cilantro and mint. Add 2 small scoops of the sorbet to each bowl and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The sorbet is best eaten right away but can be frozen for up to 2 days. 

