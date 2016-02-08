Green Vegetables with Dukka and Tahini Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dukka Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate; toast until golden and the skins blister, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel and rub off the skins.

Step 2 In a small skillet, toast the coriander and cumin seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, shaking the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. In a mortar or mini food processor, pound the seeds until finely ground. Add the hazelnuts, sesame seeds, pepper and Maldon salt to the mortar and crush the hazelnuts into 1/4-inch bits.

Step 3 Make the dressing In a blender, combine the tahini, tamari, vinegar, olive oil, garlic, parsley and honey. Blend until smooth and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Cook the vegetables Set a steamer basket over, but not in, a large saucepan of boiling water. Add the snap peas, cover and steam until tender, 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the snap peas to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly. Add the Broccolini to the steamer basket, cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the Broccolini to the rack to drain. Add the asparagus to the steamer basket, cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.