Green Vegetables with Dukka and Tahini Dressing

The Egyptian spice blend dukka is a fantastic garnish for this delicious vegetable dish. Sprouted, or activated, almonds add healthy crunch. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate; toast until golden and the skins blister, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel and rub off the skins.
In a small skillet, toast the coriander and cumin seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, shaking the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. In a mortar or mini food processor, pound the seeds until finely ground. Add the hazelnuts, sesame seeds, pepper and Maldon salt to the mortar and crush the hazelnuts into 1/4-inch bits.
In a blender, combine the tahini, tamari, vinegar, olive oil, garlic, parsley and honey. Blend until smooth and season with salt and pepper.
Set a steamer basket over, but not in, a large saucepan of boiling water. Add the snap peas, cover and steam until tender, 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the snap peas to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly. Add the Broccolini to the steamer basket, cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the Broccolini to the rack to drain. Add the asparagus to the steamer basket, cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss the peas, Broccolini and asparagus with 1/2 cup of the tahini dressing and 3 tablespoons of the dukka. Garnish with the sprouted almonds and more dukka. Serve the remaining dressing on the side.
Author Name: ecl333
Review Body: This is delicious. I made the dukka with cashews as I am allergic to hazelnuts. Otherwise, made the recipe exactly as stated. Served along with a slow-roasted chicken rubbed with ras el hanout, olive oil, lemon juice & zest, salt and pepper. We have enough dressing and dukka left to enjoy over salads tomorrow.
