Green Vegetables with Dukka and Tahini Dressing
© Tara Pearce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
The Roadhouse
March 2016

The Egyptian spice blend dukka is a fantastic garnish for this delicious vegetable dish. Sprouted, or activated, almonds add healthy crunch. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

DUKKA

  • 3 tablespoons hazelnuts
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon Maldon salt

DRESSING

  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup tamari
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

STEAMED VEGETABLES

  • 8 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 1 bunch of Broccolini or broccoli, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths
  • 8 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut into 3-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup sprouted almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dukka

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate; toast until golden and the skins  blister, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel and rub off the skins.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, toast the coriander and cumin seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, shaking the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. In a mortar or mini food processor, pound the seeds until finely ground. Add the hazelnuts, sesame seeds, pepper and Maldon salt to the mortar and crush the hazelnuts into 1/4-inch bits.

Step 3    Make the dressing

In a blender, combine the tahini, tamari, vinegar, olive oil, garlic, parsley and honey. Blend until smooth and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    Cook the vegetables

Set a steamer basket over, but not in, a large saucepan of boiling water. Add the snap peas, cover and steam until tender,  2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the snap peas to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly. Add the Broccolini to the steamer basket, cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the Broccolini to the rack to drain. Add the asparagus to the steamer basket, cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 5    

In a large bowl, toss the peas, Broccolini and asparagus  with 1/2 cup of the tahini dressing and 3 tablespoons of the dukka. Garnish with the sprouted almonds and more dukka. Serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Make Ahead

The dukka can be kept in an airtight container for 2 weeks. The tahini dressing can be refrigerated for 4 days.

