Green Tortilla Soup

This fun variation on tortilla soup has a heavy dose of green, thanks to tomatillo sauce, green pepper, cilantro, limes and avocado. With this soup, it's actually quite easy being green!
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, salt and a few turns of black pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in the tomatillo sauce and the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and add the chicken. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to pull the meat apart. Return the chicken to the soup.
While the soup is simmering, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.
Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with tortilla strips, lime wedges, diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, jalapeño slices and shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, jalapeño slices, and shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
