Green Tortilla Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, salt and a few turns of black pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in the tomatillo sauce and the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and add the chicken. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to pull the meat apart. Return the chicken to the soup.

Step 3 While the soup is simmering, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.