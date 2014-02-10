Green Tomato-Citrus Stacks with Beet-Stained Yogurt

Thinly sliced green tomatoes and oranges get stacked together, then topped with a generous dollop of yogurt and shredded beets in this quick, colorful snack. Slideshow: Healthy Snacks
How to Make It
Cut a thin slice off the blossom and stem end of 1 orange to reveal the flesh. Stand the orange upright and slice off the peel and pith in thick strips, cutting from the top to bottom and following the curve of the fruit. Cut the orange crosswise into 1/2-inch slices and remove any seeds from the slices with the tip of a knife. Repeat with remaining oranges and set aside in a bowl.
Peel beets and, using a box grater on a very fine setting, shred the beets into a bowl and set aside.
Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, lemon juice and capers to a small bowl. Whisk to lightly combine and set aside. In another small bowl, mix the yogurt with the remaining olive oil and stir in the crushed garlic clove. Add a pinch of kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
Slice the tomatoes a 1/2-inch thick and pile onto the platter with the sliced oranges. Spoon the lemon caper dressing over the stacks, season with salt, and set a handful of the grated beets over the top. To serve, discard the garlic clove from yogurt dressing, spoon a large dollop over the beets, and garnish with chopped parsley.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5