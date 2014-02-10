Green Tomato-Citrus Stacks with Beet-Stained Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut a thin slice off the blossom and stem end of 1 orange to reveal the flesh. Stand the orange upright and slice off the peel and pith in thick strips, cutting from the top to bottom and following the curve of the fruit. Cut the orange crosswise into 1/2-inch slices and remove any seeds from the slices with the tip of a knife. Repeat with remaining oranges and set aside in a bowl.

Step 2 Peel beets and, using a box grater on a very fine setting, shred the beets into a bowl and set aside.

Step 3 Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, lemon juice and capers to a small bowl. Whisk to lightly combine and set aside. In another small bowl, mix the yogurt with the remaining olive oil and stir in the crushed garlic clove. Add a pinch of kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.