Green Tahini 

This creamy tahini dip from Botanica in Los Angeles gets brightness (and a pretty green color) from lots of fresh dill and a healthy dose of lime juice. “Tahini can get very chalky,” says co-owner Emily Fiffer. “You need a lot of acidity to balance it.” Smooth the dip out with a little more water and drizzle over charred gem lettuce or, our favorite, crispy roasted cauliflower. Slideshow: More Tahini Recipes