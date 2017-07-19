Green Tahini 
This creamy tahini dip from Botanica in Los Angeles gets brightness (and a pretty green color) from lots of fresh dill and a healthy dose of lime juice. “Tahini can get very chalky,” says co-owner Emily Fiffer. “You need a lot of acidity to balance it.” Smooth the dip out with a little more water and drizzle over charred gem lettuce or, our favorite, crispy roasted cauliflower. Slideshow: More Tahini Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup chopped dill sprigs 
  • 1/2 cup tahini 
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 limes) 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic 
  • 1 teaspoon vadouvan (see Note) 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree all of the ingredients until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in  1/3 cup warm water until incorporated.  If the dip is too thick, add more water,  1 tablespoon at a time. Season generously with salt. Transfer to a small bowl.  

Make Ahead

The tahini can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.  

Notes

Vadouvan, a French spice blend inspired by Indian curry, is available  at Whole Foods and from amazon.com.

