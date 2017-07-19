Green Tahini 

This creamy tahini dip from Botanica in Los Angeles gets brightness (and a pretty green color) from lots of fresh dill and a healthy dose of lime juice. “Tahini can get very chalky,” says co-owner Emily Fiffer. “You need a lot of acidity to balance it.” Smooth the dip out with a little more water and drizzle over charred gem lettuce or, our favorite, crispy roasted cauliflower. Slideshow: More Tahini Recipes
In a blender, puree all of the ingredients until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in 1/3 cup warm water until incorporated. If the dip is too thick, add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Season generously with salt. Transfer to a small bowl.
Vadouvan, a French spice blend inspired by Indian curry, is available at Whole Foods and from amazon.com.
