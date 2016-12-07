Green Potato Smørrebrød 

“If I only have one hour left to live, a potato with mayonnaise would be one of my last bites,” says chef Claus Meyer of the Great Northern Food Hall in Grand Central Station. This open-face rye sandwich is Meyer’s ode to potato salad. He adds fresh dill, pickled onion and potato chips for crunch and dimension. Slideshow: More Open-Faced Sandwiches Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the apple cider vinegar with the sugar and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Add the pearl onions and a pinch of salt. Transfer to a heatproof jar and let cool completely. Refrigerate overnight.
In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes, lemon zest, dill stems and peppercorns with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer until just tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the potatoes cool in the cooking liquid, about 30 minutes. Drain well and discard the aromatics. Cut the potatoes into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the chopped dill, mustard and white wine vinegar. Season with salt.
Cut 4 of the pickled pearl onions in half and separate the layers. Reserve the remaining onions for another use. Spread butter on the rye bread and arrange the potato slices on top. Dollop the dill mayonnaise on the potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the pickled onion petals, sliced shallot, dill sprigs and potato chips; serve immediately.
Make Ahead
Notes
Thawed frozen pearl onions can also be used for this recipe.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Rick Edmondson
Review Body: Never thought a potato inside a bread would taste so good!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-16
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: I'd add cheese to those potatoes and close the sandwich wonderfully.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-10
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: A potato sandwich? I guess you see new things every day.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-15