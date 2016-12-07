Green Potato Smørrebrød 
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Claus Meyer 
January 2017

“If I only have one hour left to live, a potato with mayonnaise would be one of my last bites,” says chef Claus Meyer of the Great Northern Food Hall in Grand Central Station. This open-face rye sandwich is Meyer’s ode to potato salad. He adds fresh dill, pickled onion and potato chips for crunch and dimension. Slideshow: More Open-Faced Sandwiches Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 3/4 cup sugar 
  • 1/2 pound pearl onions, peeled (see Note) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 6 ounces fingerling potatoes 
  • Five 3-inch strips of lemon zest 
  • 3 dill stems 
  • 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill, plus small sprigs for garnish 
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar 
  • Unsalted European-style butter, softened, for spreading 
  • 4 slices of dense rye bread 
  • Very thinly sliced shallot and small potato chips, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine  the apple cider vinegar with the sugar and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Add the pearl onions and a pinch of salt. Transfer to a heatproof jar and let cool completely. Refrigerate overnight.  

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes, lemon zest, dill stems and peppercorns with water and bring to a boil. Add  a generous pinch of salt and simmer until just tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the potatoes cool in the cooking liquid, about 30 minutes. Drain well and discard the aromatics. Cut the potatoes into 1/4-inch-thick slices. 

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the chopped dill, mustard and white wine vinegar. Season with salt.  

Step 4    

Cut 4 of the pickled pearl onions in half and separate the layers. Reserve the remaining onions for another use. Spread butter on the rye bread and arrange  the potato slices on top. Dollop the dill mayonnaise on the potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the pickled onion petals, sliced shallot, dill sprigs and potato chips; serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The pickled pearl onions can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Notes

Thawed frozen pearl onions can also be used for this recipe.

