Green Peppercorn Jus 
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio
March 2017

At their DC-area restaurant Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, brothers Bryan and Michael serve a tray of sauces, including this tangy steak au poivre–inspired jus, alongside every steak. “Serving different sauces on the side allows guests to customize their own experience,” says Bryan.  Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped 
  • 1/3 cup drained brined  green peppercorns 
  • 1/4 cup Cognac 
  • 1/2 cup beef stock or  low-sodium broth 
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 
  • 1 tablespoon tamari 
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat,  stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the peppercorns and Cognac and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, 2 to 3 minutes. Add  the beef stock and cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the cream, mustard and tamari and simmer until the sauce is thickened and reduced by one-third, about  3 minutes more. Stir in the chives, season with salt and pepper and serve immediately. 

Make Ahead

The peppercorn jus can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently and stir in the chives just before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up