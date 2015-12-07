Green Papaya Salad with Tomatoes and Basil

© Con Poulos
Chef Lee Anne Wong loves the crunch of green papayas, an ingredient that’s abundant in Hawaii. She spikes her healthy salad with green beans, grape tomatoes and plenty of herbs.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a pie plate, toast the nuts until golden, about 10 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
Step 2
In a food processor, combine the chiles, garlic, lime zest and juice, fish sauce, honey and salt. Puree until smooth.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, toss the papaya with the green beans, tomatoes, basil and cilantro. Add the vinaigrette and toss again. Fold in the nuts and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5