Green Olive Tapenade 
Gabys Famous Guacamole
Herbed Crme Frache
  1. Home
  2. Appetizers

Green Olive Tapenade 

This simple and perfectly delicious green olive tapenade from The Sportsman in England gets a boost of flavor from capers, parsley and fresh lemon juice. Be sure to use your favorite olives here.

Slideshow: More Tapenade Recipes
  • Total Time:
  • Servings: 1/4 cup
KEY: Appetizers

Related Video

More Videos
How to Make Frico

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pitted brined or oil-cured green olives, finely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons rinsed and drained capers, finely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to make this recipe

  1. Stir everything together in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The tapenade can be refrigerated for up to  1 week.

Contributed By Published April 2017





1105246 recipes/green-olive-tapenade  2017-03-09T16:34:02+00:00 Stephen Harris april-2017,green olive tapenade,tapenade,appetizer,green olives,recipe recipes,green-olive-tapenade  1105246
Close

Aggregate Rating value: 0

Review Count: 0

Worst Rating: 0

Best Rating: 5

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement