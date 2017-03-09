Green Olive Tapenade
This simple and perfectly delicious green olive tapenade from The Sportsman in England gets a boost of flavor from capers, parsley and fresh lemon juice. Be sure to use your favorite olives here.
- Total Time:
- Servings: 1/4 cup
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup pitted brined or oil-cured green olives, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons rinsed and drained capers, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
How to make this recipe
Stir everything together in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The tapenade can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Contributed By Stephen Harris Published April 2017