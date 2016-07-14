Green-Market Tacos with Corn Crema
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2016

Food & Wine's Kay Chun tosses sweet summer corn and raw green and yellow wax beans in a creamy, tangy mix of yogurt, feta, olive oil and cilantro to use as the filling for tortillas. It's a great vegetarian meal on a hot day because there's no cooking involved. For carnivores, it can easily be embellished with sliced roast beef, ham or shredded chicken. Just be sure to get the freshest corn and beans you can find. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 3 ears of corn, shucked
  • 1 pound mixed haricots verts, green beans and yellow wax beans, halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 ounces creamy feta cheese
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Eight 6-inch flour tortillas
  • Avocado wedges, sliced radishes and cilantro sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Working in a large bowl, cut the corn kernels off of the cobs. Add the beans and toss.

Step 2    

Using the back of a knife, scrape all of the corn milk from the cobs into a medium bowl. Add the yogurt, olive oil, cheese, chopped cilantro and cumin, season with salt and pepper and mix the corn crema until smooth. Add all but 1/2 cup of the corn crema to the corn and beans, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

Step 3    

Spoon the corn and beans onto the tortillas and top with avocado, radishes and cilantro sprigs. Fold in half and serve with the remaining corn crema.

Make Ahead

The corn and corn crema can be refrigerated separately overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Medium-bodied Chardonnay.

