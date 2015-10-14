Green Mango with Dipping Sauce (Mak Muang Som Klub Jaew Wan)

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, toast the rice over moderate heat, shaking the pan frequently, until lightly browned and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer to a spice grinder and coarsely grind. Sift to remove any big pieces; you should have 1 tablespoon.

Step 2 Wipe out the skillet. Add the dried chiles and toast over moderate heat until browned in spots, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the spice grinder and grind to a coarse powder; some seeds will remain.