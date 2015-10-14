Green Mango with Dipping Sauce (Mak Muang Som Klub Jaew Wan)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
James Syhabout
November 2015

This simple dipping sauce from chef James Syhabout is a mix of pungent fish sauce, chiles and shallot. It’s great with green mango, as well as ripe mango and pineapple. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons raw sticky rice or jasmine rice
  • 3 dried Thai bird chiles, stemmed, or 2 teaspoons crushed dried Thai chiles
  • 1/2 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped shallot
  • 1 fresh red Thai chile or other hot red chile, minced
  • 2 large green (unripe) mangoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • Limes wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the rice over moderate heat, shaking the pan frequently, until lightly browned and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer to a spice grinder and coarsely grind. Sift to remove any big pieces; you should have 1 tablespoon.

Step 2    

Wipe out the skillet. Add the dried chiles and toast over moderate heat until browned in spots, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the spice grinder and grind to a coarse powder; some seeds will remain.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, stir the fish sauce with the sugar until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the shallot, fresh chile and toasted rice powder. Add the dried chile powder, 1 teaspoon at a time, checking the heat as you go. Let the dipping sauce stand for  20 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and serve with the mangoes and lime wedges.

