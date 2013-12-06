Green Light
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine

Tusk Lounge • Baltimore Two vintage Waterford crystal chandeliers and a 30-foot-long marble bar, built in the late 1800s for a private men's club in Alabama, adorn this lounge at the Brass Elephant restaurant. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 3 ounces gin
  • 3 ounces triple sec
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 lime wheel

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, triple sec and lime juice and shake well. Strain into a large chilled martini glass and garnish with the lime wheel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up