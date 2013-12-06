Green Light

Tusk Lounge • Baltimore Two vintage Waterford crystal chandeliers and a 30-foot-long marble bar, built in the late 1800s for a private men's club in Alabama, adorn this lounge at the Brass Elephant restaurant. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, triple sec and lime juice and shake well. Strain into a large chilled martini glass and garnish with the lime wheel.
