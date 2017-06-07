Green Hatch Chile Shakshuka

For a savory brunch, Chef Aneesha Hargrave serves this vibrant green shakshuka over thick slices of toasted bread to sop up every bit of the chile-flecked sauce. Slideshow: More Brunch Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a food processor, pulse all of the ingredients except for the eggs until finely chopped. Season the sauce with salt.
In an ovenproof 8-inch skillet, heat the sauce over low heat until warm, about 5 minutes. Using a large spoon, make 4 indentations in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Cover with a large sheet of aluminum foil and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are still runny.
Garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve immediately with toasted bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: This dish looks amazing, added to my to-do recipes!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-08