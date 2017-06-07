Green Hatch Chile Shakshuka
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Aneesha Hargrave

For a savory brunch, Chef Aneesha Hargrave serves this vibrant green shakshuka over thick slices of toasted bread to sop up every bit of the chile-flecked sauce. Slideshow: More Brunch Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups stemmed, seeded and chopped hatch chiles or jalapeños
  • 2 tomatillos, husks removed
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, plus small sprigs for garnish
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano, Mexican
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 large eggs
  • Toasted rustic bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a food processor, pulse all of the ingredients except for the eggs until finely chopped. Season the sauce with salt.

Step 2    

In an ovenproof 8-inch skillet, heat the sauce over low heat until warm, about 5 minutes. Using a large spoon, make 4 indentations in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Cover with a large sheet of aluminum foil and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are still runny.

Step 3    

Garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve immediately with toasted bread.

