Green Hatch Chile Shakshuka

Preheat the oven to 400 ° . In a food processor, pulse all of the ingredients except for the eggs until finely chopped. Season the sauce with salt.

Step 2

In an ovenproof 8-inch skillet, heat the sauce over low heat until warm, about 5 minutes. Using a large spoon, make 4 indentations in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Cover with a large sheet of aluminum foil and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are still runny.