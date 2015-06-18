Green Goddess Turkey Burgers
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2015

This tasty turkey burger from F&W’s Justin Chapple gets its great flavor from anchovy, scallions and lots of fresh herbs. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped basil
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped scallions
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon minced anchovy
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted
  • Mayonnaise, sliced red onion and baby greens, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the turkey with the basil, scallions, parsley, anchovy, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and the 1/3 cup of mayonnaise. Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the turkey mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the patties lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the burgers to the buns, top with mayonnaise, onion and greens and serve.

Make Ahead

The patties can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours before grilling.

