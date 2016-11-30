Green Goddess Sangrita
Serves : 6 drinks
Joaquín Simó, co-owner of Pouring Ribbons in New York City, created this spicy-sweet take on sangrita, the typically tomato-based chaser for tequila. "The combination of tequila and sangrita is designed to be sipped, not shot," Simó says. "It can be consumed pretty much any time you're relaxing with friends." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

  • 4 ounces fresh cucumber juice
  • 4 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 3 ounces fresh jicama juice
  • 3 ounces fresh ginger juice (from a 4-inch piece)
  • 3 ounces fresh green tomatillo juice
  • Juice of 2/3 cup well-packed cilanto leaves (see Note)
  • 3 ounces fresh Granny Smith apple juice
  • Juice of 1/4 serrano chile
  • 2 ounces honey, preferably wildflower
  • Pinch of salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste
  • 6 shots of blanco tequila, for serving

In a pitcher, combine the juices, honey, salt and pepper; stir well. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours. Serve in chilled fizz glasses with the tequila shots alongside.

To juice cilantro, run it in the juicer with a more fibrous ingredient like apple.

