Green Goddess Sangrita

Joaquín Simó, co-owner of Pouring Ribbons in New York City, created this spicy-sweet take on sangrita, the typically tomato-based chaser for tequila. "The combination of tequila and sangrita is designed to be sipped, not shot," Simó says. "It can be consumed pretty much any time you're relaxing with friends." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a pitcher, combine the juices, honey, salt and pepper; stir well. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours. Serve in chilled fizz glasses with the tequila shots alongside.
Notes
To juice cilantro, run it in the juicer with a more fibrous ingredient like apple.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This one is for the ladies!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-07-06