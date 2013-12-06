Green Goddess Dressing

How to Make It
In a mini food processor, combine the parsley, anchovies, garlic and tarragon and process to a fine paste. Blend in the sour cream, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Scrape the dressing into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until serving time.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Review Body: LOVED this -- made it again to put on grilled veggies, delicious. Will keep making it.
Date Published: 2017-11-24