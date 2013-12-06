Green Goddess Dressing
Serves : MAKES 1 1/4 CUPS
Todd English
August 2001

 Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 6 anchovy fillets, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced tarragon
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a mini food processor, combine the parsley, anchovies, garlic and tarragon and process to a fine paste. Blend in the sour cream, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Scrape the dressing into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until serving time.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Grilled Vegetables with Green Goddess Dressing

